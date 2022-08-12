'We're trying new things': Middletown police department allows officers, civilian employees to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — "H-E-double hockey sticks has frozen over" in Middletown, according to its police department's latest Facebook post.

The Middletown Division of Police announced Wednesday all officers and civilian employees can now show their tattoos after years of covering up their ink.

"The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the last several years," the department said in its post. "Chances are you know someone or several someones with a tattoo."

Middletown police said the decision was also made in hopes of attracting employees who may not have wanted to apply for a position due to the restriction.

While many companies have relaxed tattoo restrictions in recent years, multiple police agencies in Ohio still require tattoos to be covered by clothing. West Chester's police recruit requirements say tattoos are prohibited from being visible during work hours.

Cincinnati police officers can have visible tattoos, but the department prohibits tattoos on the face, head and hands. Tattoos on the neck are allowed if they are not visible above the uniform collar. Police departments in Columbus, Cleveland and other cities have similar requirements.

Several comments on the Middletown Division of Police's Facebook post celebrate the change, saying tattoos do not impact officers' abilities.

"My thoughts are heck yeah," Abby Hammonds commented. "Ink on someone’s skin doesn’t define their ability to do their job. Great choice, MPD."

The department encouraged residents to ask their tattooed officers about their art and "get to know MPD."

