Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Sheriff: No criminal charges in Land of Illusion drowning

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Graham | Journal-News staff
Land of Illusion Adventure Park on Thomas Road in Madison Twp. is exempt from being regulated by the state because it's located on a pond and not a swimming pool. Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., wants to correct that "loophole" after a 14-year-old girl apparently drowned there on July 20.
Land of Illusions.jpeg
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 13:02:17-05

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — There won't be any criminal charges filed in connection with the drowning of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones at the Land of Illusion Adventure Park, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced on Tuesday.

Mykiara died after being pulled from the water on July 20. In August, an investigator hired by the Butler County park also determined no laws were broken or regulations violated.

The report by Dan Wood of Industrial Safety Services said: “Land of Illusion follows all applicable Federal, State, and local laws and regulations and in many areas has policies, practices and procedures that exceed the requirements of those regulations.”

But there are questions about how the park is regulated. Ohio State Representative Thomas Hall, who lives near the park, told the Journal-News a loophole allows the water park to operate without state regulations. Officials don’t oversee the park because it’s a pond.

The Butler County sheriff previously announced he would investigate complaints that Land of Illusion did not have certified lifeguards or rescue equipment and that the park did not enforce life vest rules.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture accused the park of operating an unlicensed inflatable on the grounds after Mykiara's death. The park opted to pay the $500 fine.

The Montgomery County coroner determined in September, more than a month after the incident, that Mykiara's death was an accidental drowning.

Sheriff Jones is not related to Mykiara.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.