14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from water at Land of Illusion’s waterpark

A girl has died after being pulled from the water Tuesday evening at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Waterpark, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed early Wednesday morning, according to the Journal-News.

The first of several calls about a possible drowning was made at 5:10 p.m. to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center, a dispatcher said.

The caller said that a 14-year-old girl went under water but did not resurface, and that she was not wearing a life jacket, a dispatcher said.

Madison Twp. and Middletown fire departments responded to the park, 8762 Thomas Road in Madison Twp.

Middletown medics were performing rescue breathing before she was taken by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A Madison Twp. fire official said he did not know how long the teen had been in the water.