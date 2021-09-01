Coroner: Girl's drowning death at Land of Illusion was accidental

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Fourteen-year-old Mykiara Jones’s death at Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Water Park was an accidental drowning, per the official report of Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

Harshbarger released his conclusion Wednesday, more than a month after Jones’s death.

Jones, a rising freshman at Middletown High School, was “just a great student, and she was a great human being,” according to middle school teacher Jennifer King.

She had been swimming at Land of Illusion on July 20 when she disappeared underwater and did not resurface for several minutes.

She was declared dead at Dayton Children's Hospital.