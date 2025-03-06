Second man pleads guilty in connection to Middletown woman's death

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A second man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a trash can in Middletown is going to prison.

According to Butler County Commons Pleas court documents, Perry Hart, 59, agreed to a plea deal on Monday. Hart was arrested in Auguston aggravated murder charges in connection with the death of Asiah Slone.

Slone was reported missing in June. Her remains were found in July by people who were searching for her. Slone was found in a trash bin in the 1000 block of Centennial Avenue near Yankee Road. After Hart's arrest, the Butler County Coroner's Office later identified Slone through DNA testing.

Last month, Brandon Davis, 46, was found guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Slone. After a five-day trial in which Hart testified against Davis, a jury found Davis guilty of all counts.

In addition to the aggravated murder charges, Hart has also been charged with kidnapping and having weapons while under disability.

Court documents state Butler County prosecutors agreed to accept a plea of guilty on an involuntary manslaughter charge with a three-year gun specification, in addition to the kidnapping counts.

Hart's sentencing is scheduled for March 31. If all counts run concurrently, Hart could be sentenced to 30 and a half years in prison.