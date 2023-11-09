Police: SWAT unit responds to shooting, finds 18-year-old shot

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was found shot Thursday morning when Middletown SWAT responded to a shots-fired call.

Police were notified around 8 a.m. that shots had been fired in the 8300 block of Hendrickson Road, said Police Chief David Birk.

The SWAT team found the man with gunshot wounds to his leg, police said. The man was taken to Atrium Medical Center and is being uncooperative with police.

Birk said no occupants were found inside the apartment, and police also searched a crawl space connecting all four apartments inside but found no one.

Police have not revealed the man's identity. They also have not said if anyone else is involved in the shooting.

