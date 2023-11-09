Watch Now
Sheriff: Multiple vehicles broken into, thousands of dollars stolen at Miami Valley Gaming

Warren County Sheriff's Office
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is a looking for a light-colored Chevrolet Malibu after multiple car break-ins at Miami Valley Gaming in Turtlecreek Township.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 09, 2023
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple vehicles were broken into at Miami Valley Gaming, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

The break-ins happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Nov. 5 in the casino's parking lot.

The sheriff's office said the suspects stole thousands of dollars in property, including firearms, jewelry, cash and designer bags.

The cars were all locked and had windows smashed in by the suspects, the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance cameras captured around 1 a.m. a light-colored, possibly silver or white, Chevrolet Malibu with a missing rear bumper enter the casino's parking lot and drop off four individuals.

Those cameras then captured those four suspects walk around the lot for 45 minutes and break into the vehicles and steal items, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the possible suspects or vehicle involved is asked called Detective Reil Becker at 513-695-1369 or email at reil.becker@wcsooh.org.

