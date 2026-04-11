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Police: Man leaves scene after hitting Middletown boy on bike with vehicle

Middletown Police
Jessica Hart
Middletown Police<br/>
Middletown Police
Posted

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly hit a boy on a bicycle with his vehicle in Middletown and then fled the scene.

Thomas Harris of Dayton has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular assault, one count of fleeing the scene and with a second OVI within 10 years, Middletown police said.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash at South Lefferson Road and Breiel Boulevard around 5:48 p.m. Friday.

A juvenile on bicycle was hit by an unknown vehicle and he was transported to Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was then transferred to Cincinnati Children's Hospital via CareFlight, where the child is currently in critical, but stable condition.

Police found Harris in connection to the pedestrian strike at a local Kroger’s after a witness identified his vehicle.

He was then arrested and booked into Middletown City Jail.

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