Police find vehicle that rams Middletown cruiser, seek suspect who fired gun

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A vehicle that was used to ram a Middletown Division of Police cruiser Monday evening as officers chased after a suspect who fired shots later was found abandoned.

The chase started around 5:15 p.m. when patrol officers observed a person in a Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window of the vehicle in the area of the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue.

As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver, who then drove off in the vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver of the Pontiac rammed a Middletown police cruiser at Roosevelt Boulevard and Grand Avenue, according to police.

Officers continued the pursuit until it was terminated at Interstate 675 and exit 4A in the Centerville area due to “erratic driving and very heavy traffic,” according to police. Officers were then notified that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found the vehicle abandoned on I-675 at mile marker 7.

Officers found a weapon and spent casings inside the vehicle. A canine track was attempted, but the driver was not found.

No one appeared to have been shot, and no one has come forward at this time to report any injuries, according to police Chief David Birk.