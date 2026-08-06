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Police: Death of 22-year-old in Middletown being investigated as a homicide

Middletown Police
Jessica Hart
Middletown Police<br/>
Middletown Police
Posted

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The death of a 22-year-old in Middletown earlier this week is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

On Thursday, police said officers responded to a report of a person down near Greenfield Drive and Spring Grove Lane just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Police said officers found a man, identified as Amonte Lee Holdbrooks, on the ground with serious injuries. Holdbrooks was taken to Atrium Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736 or 513-425-7701. You can also email connor.kirby@cityofmiddletown.org.

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