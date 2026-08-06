Prosecutor: Clermont County urologist indicted on sex crime charges involving patient

BATAVIA, Ohio — A 63-year-old urologist has been arrested and indicted on multiple sex crime charges after he "inappropriately touched" a patient with a developmental disability during a medical appointment, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office.

According to the prosecutor's office, a grand jury indicted Michael Blaise Rousseau on one count of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition on Thursday.

Rousseau reportedly asked the patient for oral sex and knew the victim was unable to make "an informed decision" because of a developmental disability.

The investigation began in April 2026 after the Union Township Police Department received information that Rousseau's patient reported being touched inappropriately during an office visit, the prosecutor's office said.

“The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Union Township Police Department, will not stand for a doctor violating the most sacred trust of his victim,” Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said in a statement. “This case is even more egregious, as the defendant knowingly took advantage of someone that could not resist his advances.”

After the Ohio State Medical Board was notified of the allegations and interviewed Rousseau, he admitted to engaging in the sexual acts with the patient during the visit, the prosecutor's office said.

Rousseau was arrested Aug. 4 and received a $1 million bond at a hearing on Aug. 5. He will be arraigned Aug. 14 in the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.

Authorities say anyone who believes they may be a victim of Rousseau should contact the Union Township Police Department’s non-emergency line at 513-752-1230.