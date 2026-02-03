Police: 1 dead, second person seriously injured after crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and a second is seriously hurt after a crash in Middletown on Monday, according to Middletown police.

Police said calls came in about a crash near Carmody Blvd. and Hook Drive at around 6:03 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Police said the driver and sole occupant of one vehicle involved in the crash was determined to be dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was seriously injured, and was taken to Atrium Medical Center, according to police. There were no other occupants in the second vehicle, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information can contact Middletown Police Department at 513.425.7918.

Officials did not release the identity of the person who died, or any information on what may have led up to the crash.