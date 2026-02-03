Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 218  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Police: 1 dead, second person seriously injured after crash in Middletown

Middletown Police
WCPO
Middletown Police
Middletown Police
Posted

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and a second is seriously hurt after a crash in Middletown on Monday, according to Middletown police.

Police said calls came in about a crash near Carmody Blvd. and Hook Drive at around 6:03 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Police said the driver and sole occupant of one vehicle involved in the crash was determined to be dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was seriously injured, and was taken to Atrium Medical Center, according to police. There were no other occupants in the second vehicle, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information can contact Middletown Police Department at 513.425.7918.

Officials did not release the identity of the person who died, or any information on what may have led up to the crash.

Morning Rush

More local news:
Woman convicted of attempted murder after opening fire at New Year's party Cincinnati Ballet performing Swan Lake at Music Hall for first time in 6 years FD: 1 hospitalized after fire at apartments at The Bronze Bell Bar and Grill

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM