Police: 1 dead after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead after police found a man shot and lying on the ground in Middletown.

Middletown police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Lacy Court after receiving a report about a person lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he later died.

Middletown police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call their dispatch center at 513-425-7700.