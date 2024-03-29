Watch Now
No injuries, multiple intersections closed after train, vehicle crash in Middletown

Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 28, 2024
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Four intersections are closed in Middletown after a crash between a train and a vehicle Thursday evening.

The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m., but no injuries were reported, according to the Middletown Police Division.

On social media police said that the intersections of University Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, 1st Avenue, Central Avenue and Manchester Avenue were closed.

Dispatchers confirmed that the closure was due to the crash while police investigate.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

