Middletown’s trash collection rates to climb due to new Rumpke contract

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown’s new three-year contract with Rumpke for waste collection and recycling includes a monthly rate hike for residents beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The new bid with Rumpke for services through 2027 was approved by city council last week. The city’s last contract with Rumpke, approved in 2019, is set to expire this year.

“We have had the good fortune over the last 5 years to where we locked in pre-COVID pricing, so that has helped us keep trash rates lower than what you would see in the region,” said Acting City Manager Nathan Cahall.

Rates will increase by $2.50 per month next year, raising the rate from the current fee of $18.50 per residential unit per month to $21.

All services will remain the same, including bi-weekly recycle cart pickup and optional trash cart rental for $3.25 per month.

Cahall said while the bid is a cost increase, it is still within the average realm of bids in the area. He said staff considered other options, including additional frequency of recycling pickup, but that would have further increased rates.

Council is set to have a second reading on the rate change to pay for the contract at its Sept. 3 meeting.

The Rumpke bid was the sole bid received by the city of waste services. It serves about 95% of Butler County communities.

