Middletown teacher crowned Mrs. Ohio America 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A sixth grade teacher in the Middletown City School District might have to take a little time off next school year to compete in the Mrs. America pageant after she was crowned Mrs. Ohio America last week.

Dr. Anedra Million, a teacher at Highview Sixth Grade Center, won Ohio's pageant for a chance to compete for the title of Mrs. America 2024 in Las Vegas this August.

"Glory to God!!!" Million said in a social media post after the pageant. "I am extremely humbled and honored to announce that I was crowned as the new Mrs. Ohio America!!!!!!!!!! I am going to Mrs. America!!!!!"

Unlike Miss Ohio, Mrs. Ohio must be a legally married resident of Ohio. Contestants participate in an evening gown, swimsuit and interview portion of the competition before judges select the year's winner.

Each state's winners then compete in the Mrs. America pageant, with the winner of that competition participating in Mrs. World. According to Mrs. America's database, Ohio representative Cynthia Pensiero won Mrs. America in 1996.

Our partners at the Journal-News said Middletown's Susan Perkins was crowned Miss America in 1978. She has been a professional singer, spokesperson and TV reporter and participated in several volunteer activities supporting U.S. veterans.