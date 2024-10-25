Middletown schools to enact sweeping redistricting of grades, buildings

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Sweeping changes impacting thousands of students are coming to the Middletown School District as officials are now studying redistricting younger grade levels in different school buildings.

First though, officials with Middletown schools said they want to hear from school families and others about the redistricting plan tentatively scheduled to begin in the 2025-2026 school year.

The overall strategy, said Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser, is to more efficiently apply the district’s resources, funds, programs and personnel while allowing more kindergarten and elementary students to attend schools in their neighborhoods.

It will be the first re-districting of the 5,900-student school system since 2011.

“By undergoing this K-6 redistricting project, our goal is to ensure students attend their neighborhood schools, fostering stronger community ties,” Houser told the Journal-News.

More than 3,300 students are enrolled in Middletown’s K-6 classes.

“This initiative also aims to balance enrollment and optimize the use of district facilities, ensuring we are financially responsible in our decision-making,” said Houser.

“By aligning resources and supporting student success, we are creating a more efficient and effective learning environment for all.”

The district is soliciting survey responses from school families. The redistricting plan will eventually require approval from the Middletown Board of Education.

“Middletown City School District understands that changes to school boundaries can be sensitive, and we will approach this with care and consideration for all our families,” noted school officials in a recently released statement.

Guiding their strategy are three key areas of focus, they said.

These include: “Student success through a strong sense of community. Middletown Schools strive to offer a seamless learning experience from kindergarten through sixth grade to positively impact academic and emotional well-being.”

Another goal is to keep younger students in neighborhood schools.

“Attending a neighborhood school promotes greater parental involvement and a stronger support system for students. Students experience shorter commutes, leading to lower transportation costs and more time for learning, extracurricular activities, and family engagement,” said Wohler.

And officials are also striving for “optimal utilization of our district resources and facilities (through) balancing enrollments across schools enhances operational efficiency, ensuring optimal use of resources and facilities for a more effective learning environment.”

An online survey has been available for weeks and will continue through next week with access at the district’s website. And the public will also have other opportunities to share their opinions in the coming months, said officials.

“Please note that no decisions have been made at this point. This survey is meant to kick oﬀ the redistricting process, and your feedback will be used to begin drawing boundary options with community values and desires in mind,” noted officials, who added all community members will have additional opportunities to provide feedback in person.”