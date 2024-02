MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police in Middletown are searching for a 63-year-old man who has not been seen since Jan. 15.

Emmanuel "Manny" Eric Defrates is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink hat.

Police said Defrates is often seen around N. Verity Parkway and Germantown Road. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.