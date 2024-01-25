Middletown police investigating after teen shot at park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are investigating after a teen was shot at a Middletown park late Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest at about 11:40 p.m. at Lefferson Park in the 2200 block of Breiel Boulevard, according to the police report.

Officers found the teen in the middle of the intersection of Breiel Boulevard and Lefferson Road on a median adjacent to the park. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the teen remains hospitalized at this time.

The incident is listed as an aggravated robbery. Sgt. Earl Nelson said the victim’s cell phone was taken, but robbery is not believed to be the motive for the shooting.

Nelson said the shooting remains under investigation.