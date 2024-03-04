Middletown police chief to retire as part of voluntary separation deal if council OKs it

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Council will consider a voluntary employment separation agreement with embattled police chief David Birk during Tuesday's meeting.

On Dec. 20, Birk was placed on paid administrative leave “until further notice” by City Manager Paul Lolli.

When Birk was placed on paid administrative leave, he left the city building after turning over his gun and badge.

The city has been silent for 10 weeks about any reason for Birk’s removal, with Lolli stating the investigation was being conducted internally and “we do not comment on personnel issues.”

“It is being handled internally through the administrative route,” Lolli previously told WCPO's partners at the Journal-News. “He was placed on administrative leave, and the matter is still being looked into. Period.”

In a letter to council members on Thursday, Lolli said approval of a voluntary separation agreement will “accept the resignation of David Birk for the purpose of retirement.” Birk said he signed the agreement last week.

According to the email obtained by the Journal-News, the agreement would be effective Feb. 20, 2024, and pay Birk his regular salary and benefits through Dec. 31, 2024.

Stephen Imm, Birk’s attorney, told the Journal-News in January, “I don’t believe that the chief has done anything to merit any disciplinary action.”

Imm said he was unaware of any criminal allegations against Birk.