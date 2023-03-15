Watch Now
Middletown police: Body found in vehicle with 'obvious signs of trauma'

Body found in Middletown .png
Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 06:59:19-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are investigating a suspicious death after a female was found in a vehicle around noon Tuesday.

A series of phone calls were received by dispatchers concerning an unresponsive person inside a vehicle, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. After searching the general area, the body with “obvious signs of trauma” was found inside a vehicle in the area of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not said if they know how she died. The woman's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

