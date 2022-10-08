Watch Now
3 people injured in an early morning Roselawn shooting

Marc Phillips
Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 08, 2022
Shots rang out in the Roselawn neighborhood at around 4:20 a.m. this morning.

Officers happened to be in the area and quickly responded to the scene at the 7700 block of Reading Road. There they found three gunshot victims and multiple shell casings.

Sergeant Jerome Herring told us the three victims have been transported to UC Medical where they are all in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene say it was a drive-by shooting, Sgt. Herring confirmed. With no suspect in custody, the authorities are currently looking for a white SUV.

Reading Road has been fully reopened as the investigation continues.

