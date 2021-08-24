Watch
Man pleads guilty to multiple felonies in Middletown 6-year-old's death

Terry Helmer (WCPO)
Brittany Gosney (left) and James Hamilton (right) appeared in Butler County court Monday, March 8, 2021, facing charges in the death of Gosney's 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 24, 2021
HAMILTON, Ohio — The man implicated in the death of a Middletown 6-year-old earlier this year pleaded guilty to multiple felonies Tuesday in Butler County Court.

Police accused James Hamilton and Brittany Gosney of dozens of crimes in connection with the Feb. 27 death of Gosney's son, James Hutchinson. After dragging the boy behind their car in an attempt to abandon him in a Preble County wilderness area, police said, Hamilton and Gosney dumped his body in the Ohio River.

As part of a plea deal, Hamilton pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, two counts of child endangering and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

Tuesday's hearing came one week after Gosney pleaded guilty to murder in the boy's death.

Nearly six months after Hutchinson's death, rescue crews still have not recovered his body from the Ohio River.

"One of the challenges in this case...is convincing the general public that the horrific nature of these crimes was actually possible," said Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser in a briefing following Tuesday's hearing.

"It happened because of evil," he said.

A judge will sentence Hamilton at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 4.

