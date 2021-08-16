Watch
Middletown mother pleads guilty of murder in death of 6-year-old son

NICK GRAHAM / JOURNAL-NEWS STAFF
Bond was set at $2 million for Brittany Gosney Monday, March 8, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. Gosney is charged with multiple counts in connection to the death of her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson.
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:46:40-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The woman accused of killing her 6-year-old son and dumping his body in the Ohio River pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning.

Middletown police said Brittany Gosney confessed to killing James Hutchinson, a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary, as he clung to her minivan when she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings, Rachel and Lucas, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County on Feb. 26.

In addition to the one count of murder, Gosney also pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children.

Search crews have spent months searching river areas in southwest Ohio and southeast Indiana looking for the boy's body, which was still missing as of Monday.

Gosney is due again in court for sentencing on Sept. 13.

