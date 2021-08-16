Middletown mother pleads guilty of murder in death of 6-year-old son

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The woman accused of killing her 6-year-old son and dumping his body in the Ohio River pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning.

Middletown police said Brittany Gosney confessed to killing James Hutchinson, a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary, as he clung to her minivan when she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings, Rachel and Lucas, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County on Feb. 26.

In addition to the one count of murder, Gosney also pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children.

Search crews have spent months searching river areas in southwest Ohio and southeast Indiana looking for the boy's body, which was still missing as of Monday.

Gosney is due again in court for sentencing on Sept. 13.