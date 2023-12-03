Watch Now
Middletown firefighter falls through floor, lands on firefighter below during house fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two Middletown firefighters were injured early Sunday morning after a floor collapsed in a house fire, the city said.

Fire crews responded to a residence along Tytus Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a house fire. While clearing the house, one firefighter fell through the second floor, landing on another firefighter below them on the first floor.

The city said both of those firefighters were able to escape the building. They were treated at Atrium Medical Center but have since been released.

"I am incredibly thankful that our Emergency Medical Technicians emerged from this challenging situations without serious harm," Fire Chief Thomas Snively said. "Their resilience and commitment to duty in the face of adversity are a testament to the strength of our firefighting team."

No residents were home at the time of the fire, but crews found two dead dogs in the residence.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the city said.

