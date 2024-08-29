Watch Now
Man indicted on new murder charges in death of woman found in Middletown trash can

Middletown Police
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a trash can in Middletown on several new charges, some of which involve firearm specifications.

Police arrested 58-year-old Perry Hart on aggravated murder charges on August 20. However, on Thursday, a grand jury handed down several more charges, including firearm specifications.

The official cause of death for the woman, identified as 35-year-old Asiah Nicole Slone, has not been officially released to the public by the Butler County Coroner's Office, though Middletown police told the Journal-News in July the coroner told them the body had an apparent bullet hole in it.

Hart's charges, all felonies, include:

  • Two counts of aggravated murder, each with specifications added for brandishing a firearm and being a "repeat violent offender."
  • One count of kidnapping, with specifications added for brandishing a firearm and being a "repeat violent offender."
  • One count of murder, with the same specifications as the other charges.
  • Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Slone's badly decomposed remains were found around 11 a.m. on July 1 in the 1000 block of Centennial Street near Yankee Road. They were discovered by people searching for Slone, who loved ones said had been missing since June.
“I think I know where my sister’s body is at,” said a 911 caller, who told dispatch she was the sister of missing woman Asiah Slone. The caller asked to speak to the detective investigating the missing person’s case.

She and a friend were driving in the alley and saw the garbage can in the bushes.

“I thought that was kind of odd. There is a skull inside. I cannot tell if it is a real skull,” the caller said.

