Man indicted on new murder charges in death of woman found in Middletown trash can

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a trash can in Middletown on several new charges, some of which involve firearm specifications.

Police arrested 58-year-old Perry Hart on aggravated murder charges on August 20. However, on Thursday, a grand jury handed down several more charges, including firearm specifications.

The official cause of death for the woman, identified as 35-year-old Asiah Nicole Slone, has not been officially released to the public by the Butler County Coroner's Office, though Middletown police told the Journal-News in July the coroner told them the body had an apparent bullet hole in it.

Hart's charges, all felonies, include:



Two counts of aggravated murder, each with specifications added for brandishing a firearm and being a "repeat violent offender."

One count of kidnapping, with specifications added for brandishing a firearm and being a "repeat violent offender."

One count of murder, with the same specifications as the other charges.

Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Slone's badly decomposed remains were found around 11 a.m. on July 1 in the 1000 block of Centennial Street near Yankee Road. They were discovered by people searching for Slone, who loved ones said had been missing since June.

“I think I know where my sister’s body is at,” said a 911 caller, who told dispatch she was the sister of missing woman Asiah Slone. The caller asked to speak to the detective investigating the missing person’s case.

She and a friend were driving in the alley and saw the garbage can in the bushes.

“I thought that was kind of odd. There is a skull inside. I cannot tell if it is a real skull,” the caller said.