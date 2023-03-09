‘It was right over my daughter’s bed’: Woman home when shots were fired

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown detectives continue to investigate shots fired Sunday night in the South Sutphin Street neighborhood. One resident said her home was hit by gunfire.

The incident began about 7 p.m. near Sutphin and Linden Avenue, according to police. They were told shots were being fired by juveniles in the alley.

Residents on Sutphin, Linden and Arlington reported hearing a series of shots and seeing a group of juveniles on foot, according to a police report. One witness said he heard a group of juveniles arguing in the 100 block of Sutphin before the shots rang out.

Denise Webb said she was sitting in her home when she heard the shots. At least one bullet broke through an upstairs bedroom window.

“It was right over my daughter’s bed. Thankfully I was the only one home,” Webb said. “I knew immediately it was gunshots... it was boom, boom, boom, boom and it wasn’t a car backfire.”

She said she then saw a black car speeding away.

Webb said she called the police, who responded quickly. A bullet was found in the room.

“I have to commend them, they were here within minutes,” she said.

Webb said she will be adding security to the residence where she has been living for 21 years.

“We fell in love with this street when we bought our house,” Webb said. “Over the last 12 years it has gotten bad. But it has gotten bad everywhere, not just in Middletown. It is just a shame, what do we have to do to make our children feel safe?”

Sgt. Earl Nelson said video from a resident’s doorbell camera show a group of people walking, with one firing shots from “waist high.” It is not clear if there were others in a car shooting at the time. There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE

Mentorship between Middletown basketball player, elementary student proves to be 'game changer'

Middletown strongman wins gold in global contest, breaks more records

NWS: EF1 tornado touched down northwest of Middletown during Monday storms