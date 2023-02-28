NWS confirms tornado touched down northwest of Middletown during Monday storms

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One day after storms swept through the Tri-State region, the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down northwest of Middletown, in Butler County.

The Wilmington branch of the NWS is conducting a storm survey in the area where the agency suspects the tornado touched down. The NWS said it expects to release its final assessment by Tuesday evening.

Just northwest of Middletown is Carlisle, where the NWS reported a radar-confirmed tornado on Monday in the midst of the storms.

The NWS said the tornado was near Carlisle, moving northeast at 45 mph between 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. Parts of Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties were under a tornado warning that ended at around 3:15 p.m.

Radar confirmed the tornado, NWS said, showing "tornado debris in the air."

Homes, structures damaged after severe weather

The storm came through the region from Indiana; around an hour earlier, Franklin, Ripley and Dearborn counties endured the tornado warning first, before it moved into Ohio, impacting Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties.

Residents in Middletown and Madison Township reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud appearing during the storm.

"It started getting super loud and then louder and louder," Canaan Kuykendoll of Madison Township said. "I just saw three trees get picked up and like tossed and they were just weightless."

Kuykendoll was home when the storms swept through. He said he was upstairs playing video games when the roof started to tear off above him.

"It started flapping in the wind like paper and I was just so in shock," Kuykendoll said. "Then it was like misty and rain was hitting my face and I thought I was gonna fly or like get tossed."

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said its dispatch center received several reports of homes and property around Madison Township that were damaged or affected by the storms.

Matt Haverkos, director of Butler County EMA, said more than a dozen homes and properties were impacted.

No major injuries were reported in Butler County.