'It was hell' | Middletown rescue takes in 3 wolfdogs from inhumane Ohio fur and urine farm

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One local rescue will welcome home three wolfdogs that were among hundreds of animals saved Jan. 25 from an Ohio fur farm.

Susan Vogt, founder and president of Middletown's Red Riding Hood Rescue Project, said the Grand River Fur Exchange in Ashtabula County, just east of Cleveland, was "what hell looks like."

"Animals were dead in there, frozen to death in their cages," said Vogt. "I looked down I was standing on the carcass of a wolf or a wolfdog, animals were missing limbs."

Humane Society of the United States Animals in inhumane conditions at a fur farm east of Cleveland.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, which led the rescue, more than 300 animals were on the property — foxes, skunks, possums, wolfdogs and more.

"This particular fur farm operated as a fur and urine farm, so animals were kept in small wire cages," said Vogt. "When the animals turned two, when their coats were mature they would be pelted."

Vogt added that the animal's cages had trays under them so their urine could be sold.

All animals on the farm were either placed with licensed wildlife rehabs or euthanized.

There were 50 wolfdogs on the property, all designated with numbers rather than names. The three coming to Vogt were c1-14a, c1-14b, and f19, who is currently recovering in Vogt’s basement.

"He’s a little guy, he’s emaciated and atrophied," said Vogt.

Humane Society of the United States Animals being rescued from a Cleveland area fur farm.

Vogt said the concept of a fur and urine farm is new to her.

"It was truly shocking that something like that is happening not just in our world but in the U.S. and not just in the U.S. but in Ohio," she said.

Now, she and her rescue will add education about fur farms and wildlife advocacy to their mission, working with other organizations and advocates to stop the inhumane treatment animals face at fur farms. According to Vogt, fur farms have very few requirements.

"People don’t know that when they buy products that they might be endorsing a fur farm, including myself," said Vogt. "Ten years ago, I remember buying coyote urine to keep deer out of my garden. It never dawned on me where it came from."

Red Riding Hood Rescue Project is a 100% donation-based nonprofit. If you wish to donate to help them house the three rescued wolfdogs, along with all their other furry friends, you can click here.

