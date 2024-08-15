Grand jury declines to return indictment in Middletown deadly road rage incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has declined to return an indictment in the shooting death of 26-year-old Brandon Chase Gunstanson in April when shots were fired at his vehicle after what Middletown police say was a road rage incident.

On April 16, Middletown police responded to reports of two vehicles "involved in a road rage incident" and the sound of gunshots at approximately 11:50 p.m. near Manchester Avenue and Verity Parkway.

According to Middletown police, a vehicle was found against a pole in the 100 block of South Clinton Street. This is alongside the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club.

"First thing that I saw was the flashing lights coming through my window," said Otis Turner, who lives nearby. "I looked and there was a guy laying almost, he wasn't completely out of his truck his feet was under the truck, but he was laying there."

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told our partners at Journal-News that Gunstanson was highly intoxicated when he confronted others at a bar before the shooting. Racial slurs were allegedly used by Gunstanson, who indicated he had a gun.

When the other men left in their vehicle, Gunstanson followed.

“Then the chase began," Gmoser said. "He (Gunstanson) starts ramming their car at least three, possibly four times and telling these people he has a gun. And he ends up getting shot."

Gunstanson had a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He died on the scene.

Middletown police said detectives found the other driver involved in April but, an additional person was identified as the person who pulled the trigger.

On Wednesday the grand jury report was unsealed and stated no indictment was returned.