Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Police: 1 person shot, killed after road rage incident in Middletown

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 09:46:03-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person was shot and killed after a road rage incident in Middletown Tuesday night, Middletown Police said.

Police responded to reports of two vehicles "involved in a road rage incident" and the sound of gunshots at approximately 11:50 p.m. near Manchester Avenue and Verity Parkway.

According to Middletown police, a vehicle was found against a pole upon arrival in the 100 block of South Clinton Street.

The driver of the car had a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

The victim died on the scene.

Police said no one has been arrested at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the road rage incident or shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ballinger at 513-425-7785 or 513-425-7700.

More local news:
CSX: Man on ATV hit by train while trespassing in Trenton, airlifted to hospital Gilbert dominant on mound, gets help from Rodríguez as Mariners top Reds 3-1 Oxford intersection wrecks causing concern: residents say 'they don't feel safe'

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.