Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Boy found dead after search of Great Miami River

Boy found dead after search of Great Miami River
Nick Graham | Journal-News
Middletown and Monroe rescue workers searched the Great Miami River north of Germantown Road bridge early Saturday morning on a report a person went into the water and needed rescue help.
Boy found dead after search of Great Miami River
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jul 08, 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A boy who went missing Friday night at the Great Miami River between Franklin and Middletown was found dead Sunday, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

The fire department said the boy was found around 3 p.m. The boy’s identity has not been released.

Rescue workers searched the Great Miami River late Friday night into early Saturday morning near the Germantown Road bridge on a report that a person was in the water and needed rescue.

Boy found dead after search of Great Miami River
Rescue workers searched the Great Miami River late Friday night into early Saturday morning near the Germantown Road bridge on a report a person was in the water and needed rescued.
Boy found dead after search of Great Miami River
Rescue workers searched the Great Miami River late Friday night into early Saturday morning near the Germantown Road bridge on a report a person was in the water and needed rescue.

Three boats from Middletown and Monroe rescue, a drone from Trenton police and a helicopter from the Ohio State Patrol searched around 1 a.m. up and down the river for the person.

Police have not released information about their search.

Watch Live:

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Family, friends remember the 4 victims killed in Florence mass shooting Elly De La Cruz to represent Cincinnati Reds in MLB All-Star Game Skubal fans career-high 13, McKinstry homers as Tigers beat Reds for the sweep

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!