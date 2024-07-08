Boy found dead after search of Great Miami River

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A boy who went missing Friday night at the Great Miami River between Franklin and Middletown was found dead Sunday, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

The fire department said the boy was found around 3 p.m. The boy’s identity has not been released.

Rescue workers searched the Great Miami River late Friday night into early Saturday morning near the Germantown Road bridge on a report that a person was in the water and needed rescue.

Nick Graham | WCPO Rescue workers searched the Great Miami River late Friday night into early Saturday morning near the Germantown Road bridge on a report a person was in the water and needed rescued.

Nick Graham | WCPO Rescue workers searched the Great Miami River late Friday night into early Saturday morning near the Germantown Road bridge on a report a person was in the water and needed rescue.

Three boats from Middletown and Monroe rescue, a drone from Trenton police and a helicopter from the Ohio State Patrol searched around 1 a.m. up and down the river for the person.

Police have not released information about their search.