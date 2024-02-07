Body of Middletown Air Force Lt. killed in WWII returning home after DNA identification

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The body of a Middletown Air Force Lieutenant killed when his plane was shot down in World War II will return home to be buried after being identified through DNA testing.

The U.S. Department of Defense's POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that 27-year-old Dan Corson was officially accounted for on September 22. His family was notified in October, officials said.

Corson was assigned to the 401st Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group, Eighth Airforce in December of 1942. On December 20 that year, Corson was co-piloting a B-17F "Flying Fortress" that was nicknamed Danellen.

The plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire after a bombing raid on a German aircraft factory at Romilly-sur-Seine in France; the plane was last spotted spinning toward the ground and crashing near the French village of Bernières-sur-Seine.

Only one airman was able to successfully parachute from the crashing plane; eight crew members, including Corson, were still on board when it crashed.

The War Department issued a finding of death for Corson one year later, on Dec. 20, 1943.

His remains and those of three others were buried at the Evreux cemetery under the designations X-83, X-84, X-85 and X-86 St. Andre.

Those remains were interred after the war by the American Graves Registration Command, but they were unable to be identified at the time and were transferred to the Normandy American Cemetery.

In 2011, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began investigating the plane crash after it was contacted by family of a Danellen crew member,.

In 2019, the Department of Defense exhumed the remains designated X-83, X-85 and X-86 St. Andre. After an anthropological analysis, a mitochondrial DNA test and a Y-chromosome DNA analysis, Corson's remains were identified.

Until now, his name has been recorded on the Wall of the Missing at Cambridge American Cemetery in England, along with others still missing from WWII; now, a rosette symbol will be placed next to his name to indicate he's been found.

Corson will be buried in Middletown on a date to be determined.