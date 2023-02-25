Watch Now
Ohio BCI investigating police shooting near Middletown Walmart

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
Posted at 6:46 PM, Feb 25, 2023
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a police shooting in Middletown, the Ohio Attorney General's Office confirmed.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon along Towne Boulevard near a Walmart Center.

It's is unclear if a police officer shot someone, or if an officer was shot by someone else.

The extent of any injuries is also unknown at this time.

WCPO has crews headed to the scene and will update when more information is available.

