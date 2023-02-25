Ohio BCI investigating police shooting near Middletown Walmart

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a police shooting in Middletown, the Ohio Attorney General's Office confirmed.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon along Towne Boulevard near a Walmart Center.

It's is unclear if a police officer shot someone, or if an officer was shot by someone else.

The extent of any injuries is also unknown at this time.

WCPO has crews headed to the scene and will update when more information is available.

READ MORE:

Vehicles awaiting repair at Middletown body shop towed after owner doesn’t pay rent

Investigators still looking for answers in Middletown double homicide

New Middletown superintendent becomes first woman to lead the district