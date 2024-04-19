'Another day another hoarder's home': Over 30 animals rescued from condemned home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Over 30 animals were rescued from a Middletown home after police executed a search warrant for narcotics and arrested multiple people, according to Middletown police.

Police said they were at the home on Hill Avenue after receiving complaints of drug use and drug trafficking. In the back yard of the home, police said there was a homeless encampment numerous people would frequent.

In addition to complaints about drugs, Middletown police said they also received complaints about people defecating in the alleys nearby.

Police found the home to be in "deplorable" condition and "unfit for habitation." The City of Middletown agreed and the residence was condemned, police said.

Despite this, inside the home and in the home's back yard, police found 30 dogs and cats and two ducks, all in various states of poor health. The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton was called to help collect and care for those animals.

"Ducks are going to rescue and all other animals are being sorted for us to decide who would do best in adoption, foster homes or rescue," reads a post on the animal shelter's social media page, asking for donations. "NONE of these dogs are available for adoption right now. They deserve time to decompress and learn to exist outside of filth."

The shelter went on to say that, with the newest additions to their halls, the facility is now housing over 150 dogs and needs people to help with fosters, adoptions and donations.

"We are over capacity," said the Facebook post. "Like, FAR over capacity."

The animal shelter shared several photos of the animals, including two dogs who appear to be nursing litters of puppies, one cat and two ducks. The shelter also shared photos of the inside of the house, which was crowded with items, furniture and debris.

In all, Middletown police arrested five people from the property on Hill Avenue. Three of those arrests were for drug-related charges alone, though Kenneth Currey and Rachel Marshall were charged with cruelty to animals. In addition, one other person was transported from police custody to in-patient treatment, Middletown police said.