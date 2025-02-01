'A significant moment for our family' | Middletown community, JD Vance's family unveil signs in honor of VP

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown community held a ribbon cutting Saturday for street entrance signs honoring Vice President JD Vance, a Middletown native.

Vance, who was born in Middletown in 1984 and attended Middletown schools until he graduated in 2003, has signs in his honor at seven locations throughout the city. The signs read "Hometown of JD Vance, 50th Vice President of the United States of America."

Community leaders and residents were joined Saturday by Vance's family, including his mother Beverly Aikens, to unveil the signs.

"It is truly a significant moment for our family and for all of us who have watched him dedicate his life to public service and the betterment of our great country and city," Aikens said.

Aikens thanked city leaders for deciding to honor her son. She also thanked the Middletown community for their continued support for Vance.

"These signs are not just a testament to his achievement, they represent ideals that we hold dear," Aikens said. "Service, integrity and the unwavering belief in the potential of every individual."

Vance's mother became visibly emotional during her speech, saying this sentiment means "more than words can express."

Aikens first introduced the idea to Middletown City Council in December, asking them to "acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs."

Councilman Steve West II said in December that politics aside the city should recognize that a Middletonian was elected as vice president, saying "we should be proud."

Those who want to see the signs for themselves can head to these seven locations:



Central Avenue eastbound at Carmody (approaching downtown from the river)

Ohio 4 southbound at Germantown Road (near the airport)

Ohio 73 eastbound at the city limits (coming from Franklin)

Ohio 122 westbound near Bob Evans

Ohio 4 northbound at the south city limits near Lafayette Avenue

South Main Street northbound at the city limits

Cincinnati-Dayton Road northbound at the south city limits (coming from Monroe)