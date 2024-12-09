$300K in repairs to event center tabled by council to seek alternatives

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Council on Tuesday tabled approval for heating and cooling repairs at the Middletown Event Center after reviewing the unexpected price tag of more than $300,000.

The center, located on Central Avenue and also home to senior citizen activities, was purchased by the city in 2023 for $1.8 million using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Middletown Area Senior Citizens Inc. This purchase followed the financial difficulties of Central Connections and the termination of the former director for alleged theft.

The center has been revitalized with daily senior activities and is booking special events to fund additional senior programs.

However, maintaining a uniformly comfortable temperature in the large building has been a challenge for city maintenance staff, according to Acting City Manager Nathan Cahall.

When the city took over, some questioned the use of portable air conditioning units in some areas of the building.

The issue lies with the air handlers that circulate heat and cool air through the ductwork, according to maintenance workers.

The Event Center’s current air handlers are undersized for the building. They are approximately half the size of the original system installed when the building was constructed. As a result, the system is unable to properly cool and heat the space, leading to costly maintenance and repair issues, according to a city staff report.

Council members indicated they want to explore alternatives before approving an expenditure of $318,890 from the city’s property development fund.

“I have reservations about putting this amount of money into that project at this time,” said Councilman Paul Lolli. He noted that decisions need to be made soon regarding downtown properties the city owns, including the vacant Manchester Inn.

Councilman Paul Horn, an electrician, said he was “shocked” that the commercial building was constructed without properly sized air handlers.

Cahall said he shared Horn’s shock. The staff determined the current air handlers were installed in 2015.

“Someone saved some money, and now we’re paying for it,” Horn said.

The council asked staff to explore hiring a mechanical engineer to assess the situation and recommend possible alternatives.

Another concern is the time it will take to purchase the equipment needed for repairs, which is estimated to be 14 weeks. Cahall said the center is beginning to see bookings for events through the summer of 2025.

“The problem we are running into is equalizing the temperature and humidity in the building,” Cahall said. The staff is in the process of finding a firm to conduct a comprehensive assessment to either confirm the current issues or suggest alternatives.