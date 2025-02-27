Man who set his father's fiancée on fire dodges death penalty, gets life in prison without parole

HAMILTON, Ohio — The man who beat and lit a woman on fire in Butler County in 2023 will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, a judge ruled Thursday.

Robbi Robinson was found guilty of dousing his father's fiancee, Brenda Scott, in accelerant and setting her on fire, killing her.

The jury recommended the life in prison without parole sentence last week — despite the death penalty being on the table in this case.

During the sentencing phase, Robinson took the stand with words of remorse, claims of abandonment and a shocking allegation before pleading with the jury to spare his life.

During Robinson's days-long trial prosecutors presented testimony from nearly a dozen witnesses as well as DNA, video and audio recordings — enough evidence to convince the panel of 12 men and women that Robinson planned and committed the crime.

"The state submits to you that the defendant, at that time, literally bottled up his anger in the form of ignitable liquids, he put on his clothes and that big puffer jacket in 70+ degree weather and that's when he attacked Brenda," Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Katherine Pridemore said during closing arguments last week. "He set her on fire. He set the house on fire."

Robinson's defense attorneys, David Brewer and Lawrence Hawkins III, chose not to present a case.

Man convicted of setting a woman on fire, killing her speaks ahead of sentencing

"We had no questions for most of the witnesses. That's pretty much going to be the theme here in the closing argument, OK?" Brewer told the jury during closing arguments last week. "There are facts — facts and evidence. There are interpretations of those facts and there are arguments. There are plans to give those facts and those interpretations and those arguments at a later date. What we want is this part of this case to be over with and as such we have nothing further at this point."

The defense put its focus on the sentencing phase, calling three of Robinson's family members to the stand as well as a forensic psychologist who evaluated Robinson during his time and believes him to have borderline personality disorder.

Before Robinson gave his statement, his younger sister and mother testified to plead for the jury's leniency. The former, Zaria Robinson, told the jury she loved her brother and did not want him to be given the death penalty.

Renee Robinson echoed her daughter's plea but shared more with the jury. She described her youngest son as a sweet kid who "wouldn't hurt a fly." She said Robinson was loved and cared for and maintained a close relationship with his brothers and Zaria as a child.

Renee said her marriage issues with his father, Robbi Robinson Sr. negatively impacted her son. Robinson bounced between her place and his father's house in the years leading up to the 2023 incident, but Renee said her estranged husband started distancing himself from Robinson.

Renee told the jury she believes her son has mental health issues and that she feels as if she failed him, failing to see the "red flags." Robinson witnessed several violent family interactions as a child for which he never received counseling. She said doesn't believe her son deserves the death penalty and hopes he is given life with the possibility of parole.

During his nearly 10-minute plea, Robinson refuted the image of a loving home life his mother painted to the jury. Aside from his love for Zaria, Robinson said he felt neglected by his family.

"I wish my family spent more time with me. I feel like they abandoned me and I've felt alone for a long time. I have been in jail since May 11, 2023 — almost two years. I have spoken to two of my family members on the phone. 99% of it was with my mother and some of it was with my little sister but not in person. Nobody has come visit me in jail. Nobody has come to any of my court hearings. I am alone. As you can see now, I have no family in the court," Robinson said.

Robinson's family members walked out of the courtroom when he sat down at the witness stand.

"I wish I had a connection with my brothers. My mother was just up here saying it was a good connection. I never had a good connection with them," Robinson said. "They had a problem with my father and they kind of took it out on me and just left me alone. 'Cause I don't have anything to do with my father or his relationship with them....you know my father was just not a good man to me. He was just not a good man."

During her testimony, Renee said while she was disappointed with how he treated her son in the later years, Robinson Sr. was a good father to her children when they were growing up. Renee also said she and other family members tried to visit Robinson in jail but he didn't want them to because it was "too hard for him."

Robinson kept up an almost bored and indifferent appearance during his murder trial, often leaning his head in his hand and sharing a few words with his attorneys. On the stand, he voiced an apology to the jury and to Scott's family.

"I made a bad decision but I am not a bad person. I'm sorry for Brenda Scott's family. I know it's hard but if you can find it in the bottom of your hearts to forgive me, I'm sorry ...Even if I could trade my own life to bring (Scott) back I would. I really would from the bottom of my heart," Robinson said. "I know that I have to be punished and I take responsibility for my actions. I am sorry. Please spare my life. Please give me a sentence of life. All I want is to see my little sister again even if it takes 25, 35, 45, 50 years. All I want is to see my little sister and share moments with her."

Robinson also made an allegation never heard before in the case. Prosecutors could not question him because he was not under oath, but Robinson's claim was not backed by any evidence presented during the trial.

"In May of 2023, I was not happy. I was not happy with my family. I was not happy with my living situation. I was not happy that Brenda was having a sexual relationship with me and I was really not happy and I reacted," Robinson said. "I was instantly regretful. That's why I tried to put the fire out with the extinguisher."