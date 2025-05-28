Sheriff: Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Madison Township crash

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a late Tuesday night crash in Madison Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the Butler County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) responded just after 11:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of Radabaugh Road, which is a rural residential road.

Deputies found that a motorcyclist had collided with a tree before the motorcycle's engine caught on fire. Deputies extinguished the motorcycle and found that the driver, who was the sole occupant of the motorcycle, was entrapped.

The sheriff's office said the Madison Township Fire Department extricated the motorcyclist from the vehicle before he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Butler County Coroner's office identified the motorcyclist as 33-year-old James Thigpen.

It's unclear what caused Thigpen to crash into the tree, but the sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation by the START team.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said, "these are always tragic scenes to respond to."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Jones said.