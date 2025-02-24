Madison Township warehouse 'a complete loss' after fire, chief says

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Madison Township warehouse was deemed "a complete loss" after a fire Monday, Fire Chief J. Kent Hall said.

Crews from both Butler and Warren counties responded to a large fire in the 6600 block of Georgetown Lane around 11:45 a.m. Monday. That address is connected to an automotive repair business that services commercial trucks.

Hall said the building on fire was a garage, and crews that responded were able to keep that fire from extending to other nearby buildings. Firefighters also learned there were workers inside, all of whom were able to get out safely.



While they were able to contain the fire and extinguish it, Hall said the building was destroyed.

"It's a complete loss ... it's going to be a high-dollar loss, several million dollars," Hall said.

Because vehicles were both inside and outside the warehouse, Hall said chemicals were involved. The Butler County EMA was called to the scene, where Hall said no spills were found. The EPA was also made aware.

Hall said due to how large the fire was, he had "no doubt" the fire would have spread to nearby buildings if it had not been for their second engine and hydrant nearby — ensuring they did not have to wait for mutual aid and additional water sources.