Dispatch: Child hit by car, flown to hospital

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A child was taken to a Dayton area hospital after being hit by a car, according to Bulter County Dispatch.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Cloister Cliffs Drive in Madison Township, near Brown's Run Golf Course.

Butler County Dispatch said the child was airlifted to a Dayton hospital.

The condition and age of the child is unknown.

Police are looking for a suspect, but no vehicle description has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.