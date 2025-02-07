Dispatch: Child hit by car, flown to hospital

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A child was taken to a Dayton area hospital after being hit by a car, according to Bulter County Dispatch.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Cloister Cliffs Drive in Madison Township, near Brown's Run Golf Course.
Watch more about the crash below:
Child hit by car, airlifted to hospital, Butler County Dispatch says
Butler County Dispatch said the child was airlifted to a Dayton hospital.
The condition and age of the child is unknown.
Police are looking for a suspect, but no vehicle description has been provided.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Watch Live:
Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM