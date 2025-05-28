Watch Now
Dispatch: 1 dies in Madison Township car crash, resulting in vehicle fire

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A person has died after crashing a car into a tree, which caught fire in Madison Township, according to Butler County dispatch.

Dispatch said they got a call about a single-car crash on Radabaugh Road at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

The car crashed into a tree and was on fire with one person trapped inside, according to Butler County dispatch.

Aircare was requested to help with the crash, but dispatchers told us they couldn't fly due to the weather.

Dispatchers said the person in the vehicle was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

