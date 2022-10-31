Costco in Liberty Twp. to open in mid-November

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — Officials with Butler County’s first Costco store have announced the opening day and time for its new Liberty Twp. store, which is finishing up construction.

The new Costco, which will replace the current Costco store in Springdale, will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16, according to a mailer sent to residents in the Liberty and West Chester township areas. Google's business listing for Costco also shows a Nov. 16 opening date.

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for more details Monday regarding the opening but the Journal-News had previously reported from the project’s beginning in 2021 that Costco officials planned to open in November prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new Costco will be the first of its kind in Butler County and will anchor the $139 million, mixed-use Freedom Point project now taking shape on Liberty Twp.’s southern border with West Chester Twp., across from Voice of America park.

The store’s address is listed as 7135 Veterans Blvd., which is a new roadway with nearly finished construction near the Liberty Way and Cox Road intersection.

The surrounding 88-acre mixed use Freedom Pointe development, which is the second most expensive in Liberty Twp. history, also will include a new SR 129 highway interchange connector with Interstate 75.

“Everything is on schedule,” Dan Wheeler, owner of Target Management & Leasing and site developer for the project surrounding the new Costco, told the Journal-News recently.

A retail strip of businesses will see its start of construction in spring 2023, he said.

His company is now focusing on roadways and infrastructure of the project, said Wheeler.

The finished Freedom Pointe development will eventually include restaurants, 402 upscale apartments, other retail businesses, medical and other professional offices and a hotel at the southern border of Liberty Twp. across Liberty Way from the Voice of America Metro Park in West Chester Twp.