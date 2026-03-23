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Sheriff: One dead after 3-vehicle crash in Liberty Township on Saturday

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LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Liberty Township on Saturday, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched at around 5:20 p.m. after getting reports of a reckless driver in a Mazda6, heading west on SR-129.

The driver exited SR-129 onto SR-747 where it sideswiped a silver SUV, before it continued north on SR-747, the sheriff's office said. The driver then made a u-turn and headed south on SR-747.

As the driver got to the SR-129 bridge, they ran a red light and hit a Ford F-150 head-on, according to the sheriff's office. The Mazda then hit a guardrail and stopped on the bridge.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the Mazda was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where they were pronounced dead; their identity has not yet been released.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford F-150 were also taken to UC West Chester with injuries the sheriff's office said were not life-threatening. The people inside the silver SUV that was side swiped were not hurt, the sheriff's office said.

SR-747 was shut down in both directions while emergency personnel responded and law enforcement investigated.

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