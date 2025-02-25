Watch Now
OSHP: Man dies after rear-ending Freightliner truck on I-71 in Clinton County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 50-year-old man is dead after crashing into a Freightliner truck along Interstate 71 in Clinton County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on the interstate in Liberty Township.

According to troopers, Jason Fisher was driving a 2012 Jaguar XJ south on I-71 when he struck the rear of the Freightliner.

The truck was stopped in traffic at the time.

OSHP said Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

