New health-focused restaurant opening its first Cincinnati-area location

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A restaurant chain focused on healthy offerings and sustainability is opening its first location in the Greater Cincinnati region later this year.

Sweetgreen will open its doors in a new facility being constructed at Liberty Center in Liberty Township.

According to a press release from Liberty Center, the new outparcel building will be completed at the corner of Tyler's Place Blvd. and Liberty Way. It will be a 8,900-square-foot space home to Sweetgreen, Sephora and a third retailer that has yet to be announced, Liberty Center's owners announced.

Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 with the goal of making healthy food both convenient and accessible; it offers a variety of options from elaborate salads to warm, protein-based bowls.

Until the Liberty Center location opens, the closes Sweetgreen restaurant is in Columbus, located in the Short North, or in Indianapolis.

"As Liberty Center continues to grow and expand, we are excited to bring new first-to-market businesses to the community," said John Taylor, general manager of Liberty Center, in a press release. "The addition of Sweetgreen to Liberty Center's award-winning restaurant lineup further cements the property as Cincinnati and Dayton's number one option for dining and entertainment."

Construction on the new Liberty Center building that will house Sweetgreen is set to begin this summer. New businesses going into the building are anticipated to open their doors later in 2025.

Sweetgreen isn't the only business opening for the first time in Liberty Center this year; the shopping area will welcome Zaanwood Furniture, Symphony Grill and Waffle Land this year as well. Zaanwood will provide high-quality furniture and decor. Symphony Grill is a quick-service Mediterranean dining option and Waffle Land will be a specialty dessert kiosk.