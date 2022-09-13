Lakota school board investigating accusations against superintendent

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller is under investigation after a complaint was filed by a member of the community.

According to our partners at the Journal-News, a complaint was filed against Miller on August 22. That person also took their concerns to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakota Board of Education President Lynda O’Connor said there were “no credible allegations against Mr. Miller.”

On September 9, the Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation and found there was "no probable cause to initiate criminal charges."

According to the Journal News, O’Connor said the district, with support from the superintendent himself, is having a neutral party review the case to confirm the superintendent is not a threat to students or staff.

Miller has not commented publicly about the investigations and the district hasn’t presented a timeline for its independent investigation.

Since his hiring in 2017, Miller had garnered wide attention for his sweeping changes made in the 17,200-student district, which is the ninth largest in Ohio.

Previously, he was the superintendent of Mentor Schools in northern Ohio.

In December 2020, Miller received a five-year extension of his contract from the then school board.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

