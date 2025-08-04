Lakota East teacher arrested, accused of sexual relationship with student

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lakota East High School teacher is in the Butler County Jail after allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a student.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said deputies began investigating 42-year-old Justin Daniel Dennis after receiving information about an inappropriate relationship between him and a female student during the 2021-22 school year. In addition to being a teacher at the school, Dennis was listed as the adviser for the group the student was in.

After a full investigation, deputies arrested Dennis on Aug. 4, charging him with sexual battery.

"This case is deeply disturbing," Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement. "Teachers are placed in positions of trust and authority, especially when working closely with students. Just like law enforcement officers, they are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct. This betrayal of trust will not be tolerated. We will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims and ensure the safety of our children."

We reached out to Lakota Local Schools, where a spokesperson said in a statement that Dennis was "immediately placed on paid administrative leave after district leaders learned that a complaint was made."

"This individual and their alleged actions do not align in any way with the values or character of Lakota Local Schools," the statement says. "Again, the safety of our students is always our first priority and we will investigate any accusation or threat."

Any other potential victims are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 513-759-7347.

WCPO has had a long-standing policy not to use mugshots of suspects unless the person is still on the loose or officials believe there could be additional victims. Because the sheriff's office has asked any other potential victims to contact them, we have decided to include Dennis' mugshot at this time.