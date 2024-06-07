John Carter set to be in Butler County court Friday; plea possible

HAMILTON, Ohio — John Carter, who is accused of killing his fiancée Katelyn Markham in 2011, is expected to be in a Butler County courtroom Friday morning for a hearing ahead of his June 24 murder trial.

A plea is likely, according to sources and Katelyn Markham's father, Dave Markham, who met with prosecutors this week. The plea is likely to be a lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter.

“I have so much to say,” Markham said this morning. “Hardly feels like justice of Katelyn. But I understand and support the Butler County prosecutors.”

A grand jury indicted Carter in March 2023 on a single count of murder under two sections of the law following a months-long review by investigators from the county prosecutor’s office.

He has been free since arraignment in April 2023 after posting a $1 million bond shortly after the indictment.

Markham was days away from her 22nd birthday when she vanished in August 2011 from her Fairfield townhouse. Her skeletal remains were found on April 7, 2013, in a remote wooded area in Indiana about 30 miles from her home.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but the cause of death has not been determined.

