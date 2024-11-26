Watch Now
Woman found dead from head trauma in Hamilton hotel, man arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 41-year-old Hamilton man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead over the weekend in a motel room.

Officers found a 48-year-old female victim in Room 140 at the Cove Motel, 2800 Dixie Hwy., at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, about 24 hours after police say Marlowe Matthews allegedly entered the motel room Saturday evening. Police say Matthews was in the room for several hours, leaving at 3 a.m. Sunday.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Yolanda M. Wilson non-responsive, and after examination found her to be deceased. Wilson had multiple visible blunt force traumas to her head.

Video from Cove Motel showed no one had entered or exited Room 140 between the time Matthews left and when officers and medics arrived, a police report says.

It’s unknown the residency of Matthews or Wilson as police list Cove Motel’s address as the last known address for both people. Matthews was scheduled at 8:15 a.m. this morning for an arraignment hearing in Hamilton Municipal Court.

